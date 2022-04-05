Orban wins big in Hungary

With 98,96% of the votes counted, the Fidesz-KDNP alliance won 54,01% with their national list as against 34,35% for the united opposition, while Mi Hazank secured 6.06% at the Hungarian parliamentary elections on Sunday. This means that Viktor Orban’s party has won its fourth two-thirds majority and will have 135 mandates in the parliament, the united opposition 56, Mi Hazank 7 and the German minority 1.

Addressing supporters at the Balna Centre, the site where Fidesz awaited the results, Orban said that ruling Fidesz had secured its greatest victory even when “great international forces” had mobilised against it. All the money international organisations provided to the Hungarian opposition was “money down the drain”, he said.

Over the past twelve years the Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance scored all kinds of victory, he said. Back in 2010 it triumphed in the old, two-round election system. Four years later it repelled the challenge of opposition parties fighting separately. In 2018 it defeated a partial alliance of the opposition forces, and now a totally united opposition, Orbán said. All tactics, scheming and trickery is in vain — it is the heart that prevails at the end of the day, he said, adding that “Hungary’s victory tonight was the victory of the heart.”

“We’ve protected Hungary’s peace and security; we’ve protected its independence and freedom,” Orban said. Referring to the referendum on child protection, he added: “Although the final results are not known yet, I trust we’ve also protected our children and families.” “Never before have we had more opponents,” Orban said, listing “the international left wing around us, Brussels bureaucrats, all the monies and organisations of the Soros empire, the international mainstream media and, finally, even the Ukrainian president”. (Here you can read Viktor Orban’s full speech)

Peter Marki-Zay, the prime ministerial candidate of the united opposition, on Sunday evening conceded victory in the general election to Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party. “I am stunned just like everyone else,” Marki-Zay said. “I don’t want to hide my disappointment and my sadness; we would never have thought that this would be the outcome.” Marki-Zay is responsible for the defeat of the opposition, Jobbik leader Peter Jakab wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. He said Marki-Zay promised to renew the opposition in October but rather than doing so, “he has actually caused its fall”. Ferenc Gyurcsany, leader of the opposition Democratic Coalition said that the opposition had not chosen “the best captain” to steer its ship.

Hungary’s parliamentary elections were well-run but the electoral process was marred by the absence of a level playing field, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday. Candidates were largely able to campaign freely but the tone of the campaign was negative, OSCE election and referendum monitor Kari Henriksen told a press conference assessing the ballot. She said a lack of transparency and oversight over campaign finance favoured the ruling alliance.

