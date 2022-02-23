Orban: Hungary must be left out of this conflict

Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid a visit to the Hungarian Defence Forces Integrated Operations Centre.

Together with Defence Minister Tibor Benko he met with officers who guarantee Hungary’s security with their work as commanders, Bertalan Havasi the head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister told the Hungarian news agency MTI.

After the visit, the prime minister said the situation continuous to remain serious and tense, and we must do everything we can to avoid a war. Hungary must be left out of this military conflict; Hungary’s security is the number one priority, he pointed out.



Accordingly, Orban rejected proposals from the Left urging the government to send troops and weapons to Ukraine.

PM Orbán: "We must do everything we can to avoid war. Hungary must stay out of this conflict, this military conflict, because Hungary's security is the most important interest." #UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/5KyBAHoPxx — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) February 23, 2022



In the video of the visit which was posted on Orban’s social media account, he stressed that Hungary must undertake a role in the international efforts that are being made to restore peace, and in the meantime the army must prepare for the eventuality that should things take a turn for the worse and refugees arrive, the army, in cooperation with the police, should be able to handle the situation.



In conclusion, Orban said “today I came away with the impression that we are able to do that, Hungary’s security is in good hands”.

On Thursday, Orban will travel to Brussels where an emergency summit will be held for the European Union’s heads of state and government regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Havasi informed MTI. President of the European Council Charles Michel convened the meeting for eight o’clock on Thursday evening.

