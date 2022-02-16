Govt slams EU Court ruling

The Court of Justice of the European Union on Wednesday dismissed the actions brought by Hungary and Poland against the conditionality mechanism.

According to Justice Minister Judit Varga, the Court delivered “a politically motivated judgment because of the Child Protection Act”. “The decision is living proof that Brussels is abusing its power. This is another pressure against our country only because we adopted our law on child protection last summer. Brussels cannot let the Hungarian people have their say in a referendum. The bureaucratic elite does not want to accept the free choice and opinion of the Hungarian people”, she wrote on Facebook.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that with its latest ruling, the Court has become a political actor. “A big, open international debate is taking place around our child protection law,” Varga said, adding that while Hungary has been in talks with Brussels on a multitude of issues since 2010, our views on child protection gave rise to “a big, new issue that’s causing this incredible attack on Hungary from Brussels.”

Source: Facebook, About Hungary

Photo: MTI