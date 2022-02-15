Orban holds state of the nation speech

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in a keynote speech on Saturday kicking off the official election period in Hungary, said the government had remained united and composed during the pandemic, and not for a single moment had the country’s capacities been endangered.

He accused the left wing of adopting “a new political strategy” which involved “insulting people, making fun of people with disabilities, marching into the countryside and threatening pensioners and looking down on women”. “People can’t believe their ears,” he said.

Orban said the “greatest achievement” was that the Hungarian economy had withstood the crisis. He noted tax relief for workers below the age of 25, tax refunds for families and the restoration of the 13-month pension.

The prime minister also noted the 20% increase in the minimum wage this year and a 4% cut in taxes on labour. Orban referred to a “great national agreement” that brought the unions, employers, government and parliament under one roof. “Except, of course, the left, which didn’t vote for anything.” Meanwhile, the prime minister announced the extension of the cap on fuel prices at the pump by three months.

He said Hungary’s exports had grown by a record 119 billion euros last year. In 2010, he noted, the government set out to draw key sectors under Hungarian control, reducing foreign ownership of banks, the media and energy companies to below 50%. Orban said that in spite of the crisis, Hungarian investment capital abroad had been “turbo-charged”.

Orban said poverty in Hungary was falling while the middle class were growing. Rural developments now receive three times what the previous government spent, he added. He said a work-based economy generated money for spending. With more jobs and higher incomes, he added, taxes could be maintained at a low level, freeing up disposable income for people to consume and invest. The prime minister said that but for global inflation, the economy would have performed even better. But the government had kept a lid on inflation by introducing caps on the price of fuel, household utilities, interest on loans and basic foods. Family benefits, he said, would be expanded.

Regarding Hungary’s security, he said “an area of adequate breadth” between Hungary and Russia was needed, and Ukraine’s independence and viability were therefore a vested Hungarian interest. Orban underlined Hungary’s support for developing Europe’s military capabilities and a common European defence force, and he noted related efforts under way to create a modern Hungarian army.

Peter Marki-Zay, the opposition’s joint prime ministerial candidate, said the prime minister “dealt a lot with me” in his speech, yet failed to address any of the country’s real problems. The Democratic Coalition (DK) said in a statement that its politicians and activists had spent the day on the campaign trail collecting signatures and listening to people relating their problems Fidesz had been “deaf to in the past 12 years”.

Source and photo: MTI