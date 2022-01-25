Hungary backs talks in Ukraine

Hungary opposes any measures that may exacerbate the situation in Ukraine while supporting efforts aimed at resolving the conflict through negotiations, the foreign minister said in Brussels.

Peter Szijjarto said everything must be done to prevent a new Cold War from emerging, adding the historic standoff had resulted in “several wasted decades” for central Europe. “We don’t want to fall prey to any East-West conflict,” the minister said. Hungary backs direct talks, he said, adding that “all the hysteria needs to stop”.

Regarding the possibility of intensified sanctions against Russia, Szijjarto said it would be worth assessing the impact of existing sanctions on the economic cooperation of various countries with Russia. He said central Europe was heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies. “Those who are now the loudest in demanding sanctions have a big role to play in maintaining” the status quo. He called on the sides in negotiations to take central European countries into account when “addressing the future of this sharpening East-West conflict”.

Meanwhile, Szijjarto said Hungary had no plans to evacuate its diplomats or their families from Kiev. Neither has it updated its advice on travel to Ukraine, he added.

