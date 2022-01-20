Deutsch asks Macron not to apply double standards

“We expect the rotating French presidency of the [European] Council to stop applying double standards and political blackmail,” Tamas Deutsch, ruling Fidesz’s EP group leader, said on the sidelines of the European Parliament’s plenary on Wednesday.

Deutsch insisted that those tools were “dishonest, disrespectful and illegitimate means that could seriously undermine European values”. He said the French programme contained both “encouraging and worrying components” in terms of the EU’s future and Hungary’s national interests, but warned that “the French presidency should not make the mistake of considering all issues to be of political or ideological nature”. Deutsch slammed French President Emmanuel Macron, the proponent of the programme, for “vehemently attacking earlier member states that strived to lawfully protect their borders against illegal migrants” adding that “now he stresses the importance of protecting external borders”.

The French approach, under which “national sovereignty should be replaced by a European one” is “tragic and unacceptable’, Deutsch said. He added, however, that ensuring “an external sovereignty based on strong sovereignty of member states” is crucial in terms of the community’s security and energy policy.

Source: MTI

Photo: European Parliament