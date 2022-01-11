Orban-Bennett talks

Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Naftali Bennett, his Israeli counterpart, by phone on Monday night, the Hungarian PM’s press office told MTI in a statement.

At the talks, Bennett thanked Orban for the Hungarian government’s consistent support of his country at international forums. The two prime ministers also agreed to continue the cooperation between their countries in many areas and keep regular contact, the statement said.

The Jerusalem Post reminded that Orban sent a letter to Bennett last June, wishing him congratulations on becoming prime minister. “It is my privilege to reconfirm our commitment to the safety and security of Israel and our support for Israel against biased and unfair approaches in the international arena,” Orban wrote. “The close cooperation between Hungary and Israel was solidified in the past years, and I look forward to continuing that with your newly established government.”

Source: MTI, The Jerusalem Post
Photo: MTI

