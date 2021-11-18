Orban holds talks with Abascal

Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, the largest Spanish conservative party on Wednesday in Budapest, Orbán’s press chief said.

Orban, the leader of ruling Fidesz, discussed with Abascal their common vision about Europe’s future, issues around protecting national sovereignty and families, and the protection of borders, Bertalan Havasi told MTI. They also discussed steps to be taken towards future cooperation of European conservative parties and joint action against the globalist Left, he said.

Fidesz has close ties with Vox which is member of the European Parliament’s European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group. At the meeting it was noted that Vox’s deputies have always stood up for Fidesz in Brussels, Havasi said.

The two party leaders were accompanied by Katalin Novak, Hungary’s minister for family, Fidesz MEP Eniko Gyori and Vox MEP Jorge Buxade.

He noted that the Hungarian prime minister had discussed establishing a new European political alliance with Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy’s League party, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on November 3.Orban will pay a visit to Warsaw on December 3-4 at the invitation of Poland’s ruling PiS party to attend a meeting of representatives of European conservative parties that had signed a joint declaration on the future of the EU in July, Havasi said.

Source and photo: MTI