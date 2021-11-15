Orban: We must protect what we have achieved

In the coming months, things will happen that no one has ever seen before, prime minister Viktor Orban announced in his address delivered at the 29th congress of Fidesz on Sunday, following his re-election as party president.

It started with the pension premium of HUF 80,000 paid to pensioners. It will continue with the payment of the entire 13th monthly pension. From January, young people will not pay personal income tax, the minimum wage will be HUF 200,000, while the guaranteed wage minimum will increase to HUF 260,000, the prime minister continued, adding that members of the defence forces and the police will receive an extra six-monthly payment. The salaries of nurses, social and cultural workers will increase by twenty per cent. Families will be refunded the taxes they paid in 2021. This is unprecedented, too, the president of Fidesz stressed.

Orban said sixteen years in opposition and sixteen years in government can only be accomplished with unshakeable optimism, confidence and profound faith. He pointed out that without clear goals, there is no successful government, there is no successful country, and there is no nation living with itself in peace and happiness. Twelve years ago, too, they did not beat about the bush, their goals were clear, they had ten simple and clear goals: they will create one million new jobs, will not be debt slaves, will restore public order and public security, will protect pensioners and the value of pensions, will put families in the focus, will restore the old glory of Budapest, will save the villages that were sentenced to death by the socialists, will come to an agreement with the Roma, will keep detached Hungarian communities together with the nation, and Hungary will not be a colony, they will not be mere subjects in Brussels, but will always stand up for the interests of the Hungarian people, he listed.

He pointed out that they took over a bankrupted country from the socialists, helped it back on its feet and started it on an upward path. “This is our moral reserve, and this is why we can ask for the trust of Hungarian electors again with a straight back and a good chance,” he stated.

Orban also said if the civic Christian democrat government is allowed to continue, in another ten years Hungary could go a long way, and could find itself amidst the ranks of the most advanced countries.

The prime minister stressed that they recommend Hungary that it should want more. “We can’t be content with what we have achieved because there are still poor people. There are still not enough children being born. Not everyone has good housing. Wages and pensions are still not high enough. Quite simply we need more. So why would we be content with that which we have?” he asked.

“We could step up to the ranks of the most advanced countries. We could eliminate the rest of poverty that’s left. We could become a green country with healthy people who preserve their natural treasures and beauty, and live healthier and longer,” he stressed.

Orban said very few countries have succeeded in joining the ranks of the most advanced, but there have been a few, and so it is not impossible. “We here in Fidesz know precisely how to do it,” tax reductions, investments, university developments, research, innovation, more prestige for work and workers, rural development, and even better governance, he listed.

The prime minister-party president highlighted that the number one priority is to protect that which we have achieved so far, including our borders from migrants. We must also mobilise our forces against anti-vaccination advocates because the vaccine saves lives, and anyone who denies that, anyone who tries to talk people out of vaccination or stirs up doubts in people, anyone who wants to procure vaccines on ideological grounds in fact jeopardises the existential interests of the Hungarian people, he explained.

He stressed that we must additionally deal with the international network leading the way in Brussels as they are now planning to levy brutal taxes on the people in the guise of climate protection. They now even want to risk people’s financial security because they want families to pay for the costs of climate protection instead of the big multinational companies that are responsible for the destruction of our climate. The situation is alarming in the whole of Europe, but in Hungary it is especially dangerous because here we will have elections, he pointed out.

He said, instead of protecting the Hungarian people’s interests, “our opponents” seek Brussels’ endorsement, want to let migrants in, are slyly supporting anti-vaccination forces, and want to do away with the reduction of household utility charges in the guise of climate protection.

Orban also said Brussels must be reformed entirely before it falls to pieces. He said the European Union stumbles from crisis to crisis, “is only a rainbow-coloured shadow of its former self,” and if things continue like this, it will disappear like moon light. This is why Fidesz supports the Polish initiative to reorganise the whole European Right.

They mentioned nothing about taking our rights away from us step by step, he said. We must not passively accept every Brussels plan, he continued, adding that we want to remain sovereign, and do not want a united states of Europe instead of integration.

He said we joined the European Union because we were offered integration. Integration means that we do things together, and we do them in a friendly and cooperative manner. We agreed that only certain types and a limited number of things must be decided at EU level, everything else would remain within national competence, he explained.

He stressed that we will not surrender the right to border protection, we will not surrender the right to stop migrants, and we will insist that “in Hungary a marriage takes a man and a woman, the father is a man, the mother is a woman, and they should leave our children well alone”. The judiciary, media regulation, schools and education fall within national competence, he stated.

He said “integration yes, a closer union no”. Our goal is to achieve change, “we have no intention whatsoever of leaving, they can’t get rid of us that easily,” he said, adding that we will remain and demand change.

The prime minister pointed out that stealthy attempts at a closer union must be stopped because this is not in the best interests of the people, but rather in the best interests of politicians, ideologists, bureaucrats and the executives of large international corporations. We oppose the creation of a new politically correct European human species that has a multicultural mindset and denies gender differences. Every state has the right to be left out of this, the same as we have the right to be left out of the big European resettlement programme disguised as migration, he stressed.

He observed that we have always regarded ourselves as Hungarians who belong to the West for the very reason that we are Hungarian.

He also said Western European countries and the United States are gradually losing their leading economic role, and for us this is not an identity problem, but a simple task. There is a new situation, and to this we Hungarians, too, must adjust, he added.

He took the view that we must build the best possible trade and economic relations with Asia and China. “Mutual respect, good diplomatic relations, growing investments, strengthening trade,” this is the Hungarian interest, he explained.

He said in the future the world economy will consist of two parts: a bigger Eastern part and a smaller Western one. In the future, it will not be enough for Hungarians to do well only in the West, they will also have to find advancement in the East, he stated.

Orban said Hungarian politics has a specific feature: from time to time, organically a big party comes into being, one which sets out to represent not just a principle or ideology, but aspires to serve the entire nation. “Ideology, basic political principles, political ideals running an international course are all well and good, but at the end of the day, there is a single unavoidable, irreplaceable and undisplaceable force, power factor: the Hungarian people,” he pointed out.

He took the view that a party that finds a way to serve not just guiding principles, but the people, the entire nation, and is willing to act accordingly will itself become an unavoidable force. We have been able to take the opportunity: a strong and united party, a serious vision, enthusiasm, passion, an army of people eager to take action on the one side, and tiny, power-hungry little parties on the other, he said.

He stated that “while even those who don’t vote for us fare well with our policies, with the Left’s policies even those fare badly who vote for them”.

The prime minister said “because of our strength, our weight, our support base we don’t have to find excuses; we must understand that the historical situation and the logic of Hungarian political evolution demands that there be a party like Fidesz”. The essence of the service of the nation lies in perseverance and resolve, he pointed out.

He highlighted that “we believe in hard work, and this is why we will win”. In the past few months, too, despite the pandemic, “we have restarted the engines,” and the economy is racing ahead.

Orban pointed out that “there is an overwhelming social majority behind our programme” and the only question is whether this social majority will convert into an election majority. “I say it will if we work hard in the remaining few weeks,” he stated.

He recalled that on 23 October there was a large enough crowd, “but when we approach the finishing line, there will be twice or three times as many of us, and the entire Left, Brussels and the whole army of George Soros will stand in front of us in vain, we will penetrate even the thickest wall, and we will win again because Hungary must move forward, not backward”. God above us all, Hungary before everything, come on, Hungary, the prime minister said in conclusion.

