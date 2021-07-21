Govt submits child protection referendum bid

The government has decided to initiate a referendum on child protection, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“Brussels has attacked Hungary” over the country’s child protection law banning “sexual propaganda” in schools and the media, he said. Brussels now “demands changes to the education law and child protection regulations”, the prime minister said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that “they complain that we do not allow what has become the Western European practice” with “LGBTQ activists going into kindergartens and schools to provide sexual information”. “That is what Brussels bureaucrats want in Hungary, too,” he insisted. “When pressure on our country is this strong, Hungary could only be protected by the common will of the people,” he said.

The referendum is planned to ask citizens whether they “support that minors should attend school classes on the topic of sexual orientation without parental consent,” or “support promoting gender change treatments among minors,” whether they support that “gender reassignment surgery should be available to minors”, that “media content influencing sexual development should be presented to minors without restrictions,” and whether “media content depicting gender change should be presented to minors”. The prime minister called on voters to say no to all those questions.

The government on Wednesday officially submitted its referendum bid on child protection to the National Election Committee. The National Election Committee will now have 60 days to assess the questions.

Source and photo: MTI