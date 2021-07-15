Commission launches infringement procedures

The European Commission is launching infringement procedures against Hungary „related to the equality and the protection of fundamental rights,” the Commission announced on Wednesday.

On Hungary, the cases include the recently adopted law, which in particular prohibits or limits access to content that promotes or portrays the so-called ‘divergence from self-identity corresponding to sex at birth, sex change or homosexuality’ for individuals under 18; and a disclaimer imposed on a children’s book with LGBTIQ content.

Hungary now has two months to respond to the arguments put forward by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send it a reasoned opinion and in a further step refer them to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

„The cat is finally out of the bag! The European Commission has so far denied that their problem would be the Child Protection Act prohibiting the dissemination of all forms of sexual propaganda, including the activities of LGBTQ organisations and activists, in Hungarian kindergartens and schools,” Justice Minister Judit Varga reacted on Facebook.

„However, in its official letter sent today, the Commission clearly states that the problem with the amendment of the Public Education Law is that we are not allowing the LGBTQ lobby into our public educational institutions,” she explained. „According to the Commission, the prohibition which states that »activities related to sexual culture, sexual behaviour, sexual orientation and sexual development« in an educational environment cannot be aimed at promoting the deviation from the identity based on the sex at birth, gender reassignment or homosexuality, violates the free movement of EU services,” Varga added. According to the minister, the Commission complains ”that what is already permanent in Western Europe can’t be done here as well. We do not allow LGBTQ activists into schools”.

The Fidesz delegation in the European Parliament called on the Hungarian government to „immediately take all legal steps necessary against the unlawful actions of the European Commission”. According to the ruling party’s delegation, „it is unacceptable for it to make political statements on issues that do not fall within the competence of the European Union”.

Source: Hungary Journal