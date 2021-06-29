Hungarian governance is rooted in Judeo-Christian values, a government official told a conference on anti-Semitism in Budapest, organised by the Danube Institute.

Tristan Azbej, the state secretary responsible for aiding persecuted Christians, addressed the conference Anti-Semitism: Appearance and Reality, held at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

“Hungary will remain committed to spreading religious freedom all around the world.” –@tristan_azbej Hungarian State Secretary pledging the government will keep fighting antisemitism.



Also announcing Hungary will give support to the Jewish Sephardi community in Yemen. Köszönjük! pic.twitter.com/HY8OhAvxWf — AJC Central Europe (@AJC_CE) June 28, 2021

Yacov-David Hadas Handelsman, Israel’s ambassador to Budapest, noted Hungary has the largest Jewish community in central Europe, “and its members can walk down the street safely, while its institutions are working well”.

Andras Heisler, the president of the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (Mazsihisz), noted the trauma of the Holocaust lingering in second-generation Jewish survivors.

Slomo Koves, the leader of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH), said anti-Semitism was falling off in Hungary, though, he added, it was still significant a problem which warranted long-term solutions.

Source: MTI

Photo: Facebook