Govt rejects criticism of anti-paedophilia bill

This week, Hungary’s parliament passed a new law which will create a register of paedophile offenders while preventing them from working in contexts involving children, About Hungary reported. Politicians of the ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance and of opposition party Jobbik voted for the bill, while most of the opposition parties boycotted the vote.

An electronic searchable database will contain names in the register for parents and other relatives to query once a legitimate request has been made. The database which also contains a list of one-time felons may only be used in the service of protecting children. Meanwhile, the penal code has been changed to ensure that perpetrators of certain types of child pornography receive a prison sentence of 20 years without the possibility of parole. One such example is violence used against a person below the age of 12.

Others include child sex abuse, harassment or violence committed by officials or recidivists. In cases of serious paedophile crimes, the statute of limitation no longer applies. In milder cases, however, the statute of limitations applies in cases in which the victim is 21 or above instead of the current age of 18.

The employment ban for paedophiles in health or education is being expanded to include leisure-related jobs involving visits by minors, such as beaches, amusement parks, zoos and sports associations. Also, paedophiles will be banned from government or political leadership posts.

An amendment of the bill requires that all media content that “propagates homosexuality or portrays it” shall not be shown to children under 18, and commercials that show “diversion from one’s biological sex, change of gender, propagates or portrays homosexuality” shall not be made accessible to under-18s, according to Amnesty International. The proposal also requires that human rights education courses in schools on ”sexual orientation” may only be held if they respect Hungary’s “constitutional identity” and its Christian culture and as long as they do not propagate consensual same-sex conduct or the affirming of one’s gender.

France, Germany, and leaders of the European Commission have voiced their concern over the bill’s potential violations of EU law, Hungary Today reported. Clément Beaune, France’s Secretary of State for European affairs, told 24.hu that not only France but other large EU member states such as Germany would like Hungary’s new “anti-pedophilia” law to be discussed by the General Affairs Council of the European Union.

„The law prohibits homosexuality and gender reassignment to be displayed or promoted to minors and allows only registered NGOs to provide information on these subjects. Yes, we think this is necessary to protect children in their sexual development. We also believe that certain content should only be introduced at a suitable age in the interest of children’s healthy psychological and mental development,” Zoltan Kovacs, Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations wrote on his blog, About Hungary.

„When it comes to protecting our children, there’s no question: We have zero tolerance for pedophiles and we also insist that educating children about sexual orientation must be protected as the sole right of parents,” he stressed.

The protection of our #children is of utmost importance & we should therefore do anything for their safe development. The newly adopted #law is based on the principle of children’s rights. Those who criticize the law should read it first! — Judit Varga (@JuditVarga_EU) June 17, 2021

In his latest Samizdat article, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote:

„The current left-wing campaign against Hungary is further proof that today, the left is the enemy of freedom, because instead of freedom of speech, they want political correctness as defined by them, and hegemony of opinion instead of a pluralism of ideas.”

„The new Hungarian law does not conflict with any lofty ideals or European laws. The new Hungarian law simply states clearly that only parents can decide on the sexual education of their children. Education in schools must not be in conflict with the will of parents; it must at most be supplementary, its form and content must be clearly defined and it must be subject to parental consent.”

„Parents also rightly expect that on platforms used by our children, pornography, sexuality for its own sake, homosexuality and gender reassignment programs should not be available. These restrictions must also be defined with surgical precision. In Hungary, no one has a say in how adults live their lives. In our view, a free adult should not have to give an account of his life in front of any secular authority — only before God when the time comes”.

„Hungarian freedom means not only political freedom, freedom of choice, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and association, but also the right to defend our families and educate our children as we see fit. Our law is a worthy continuation of the European tradition of freedom.”

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI