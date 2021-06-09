Pope Francis to meet Orban and Ader

It is foreseen that the Holy Father will be in Hungary this coming 12th September for the celebration of the closing Eucharist of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

“Before the Holy Mass, he is planned to meet in a reserved place with the heads of the Hungarian Government, Janos Ader President of the Republic, Viktor Orban, Prime Minister, members of the Government, and others entrusted with high positions,” they wrote.

“We regret that regarding the Holy Father’s program in Hungary—which is at the moment being organized – there has been a spread of misinformation and false interpretation in local and international media. There is no truth, for example, in the currently circulating information that the Holy Father would like to avoid having contact with any person foreseen in his program” the Bishops’ Conference explained.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: Twitter

