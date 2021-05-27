Orban meets Abascal

President of the Spanish party VOX–Member of the Congress of Deputies Santiago Abascal paid a visit to Hungary. On Thursday morning, he was also received by Prime Minister-President of Fidesz Viktor Orban in the Carmelite Monastery, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The meeting with the president of the Spanish party which professes Christian-democratic principles and is opposed to multiculturalism and immigration was also attended by Vice President of Fidesz Katalin Novak.

The parties agreed that in the debate recently initiated about the future of Europe, political parties which stand for the freedom and traditions of European nations and represent many millions of citizens who believe in traditional European values must also have their voice heard.

They added that Europe needs national sovereignty and border protection, appropriate family policies and respect for cultural roots.

According to VOX’s press statement, Abascal has expressed to Orban his concern about the Moroccan migratory invasion of Ceuta and recalled that, in 2015 and 2016, a similar episode took place in Hungary when Turkey opened the borders and allowed a wave of illegal immigration on the Greek coasts and on the so-called Balkan route.

“We the patriots have to be united to confront the multicultural policies of the European Union: the massive illegal immigration, the Islamization of Europe and the surrender of our common roots”

explained Abascal, who blamed the European bureaucrats for the situation suffered.

Abascal and Orban discussed the future of the European Union after the expulsion of Fidesz from the EPP Group. In this sense, the president of VOX maintained that “we are facing a unique opportunity and our desire and conviction is to help building an united front to defend the sovereignty of our homeland and an European Union of sovereign states that cooperate in freedom.”

Source: Miniszterelnok.hu, VOX press statement

Photo: MTI