Fidesz critical of rule-of-law report liaison

Ruling Fidesz MEPs have sent a letter of protest to the European Commission arguing that the appointed liaison of the delegation preparing this year’s rule-of-law report on Hungary, was “an out-and-out left-wing political activist”.

Fidesz EP group leader Tamas Deutsch noted that the EC had promised an “unbiased” 2020 rule-of-law report. He accused the EC of instead having produced “a political pamphlet” echoing the European and Hungarian left-wing’s slanders against Hungary.

He said that after the “considerable scandal” generated by “that biased report” which “applied double standards”, the EC had promised to prepare this year’s report without any bias and prejudice. Deutsch accused Gabor Magyar, a staff member of an EU directorate-general, of being an “unruly left-wing political activist” rather than an impartial official.

He noted that in an interview Magyar had called Hungary a regime that no longer met the criteria of the democratic rule of law that respects human rights. In the letter, the European lawmakers of Fidesz called on the EC to immediately withdraw the “obviously biased” liaison and publicly guarantee a fair procedure.

They also asked the EC how it could expect “someone who is biased against the Hungarian government” to be unbiased in his assessment of the state of the rule of law in the country.

Source: MTI

Photo: EP

