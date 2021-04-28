Here are the rules for the next stage of the reopening

The government has published a list of new rules that will enter into force when the number of Hungarians inoculated against Covid-19 reaches 4 million.

According to the statement published on the government website kormany.hu, the night-time curfew will start at midnight and shops will be allowed to stay open until 11pm. People holding immunity certificates will be allowed to use indoor areas of catering establishments until 11pm, as well as hotels where they can be accompanied by children.

Venues offering leisure activities that were shut in November will reopen to immunity certificate-holders. Gyms, swimming pools and skating rinks will also reopen to certificate-holders and to all professional athletes under the age of 18.

Sporting events can be visited by certificate-holders and accompanied minors until 11pm and face masks will not be required. Venue operators will check the validity of visitors’ immunity certificates; failing to do so they can face fines ranging between 100,000 forints (EUR 280) and 1 million forints or up to one year in prison.

The obligation to wear masks will remain in force in public areas, on public transport and in shops.

Source and photo: MTI