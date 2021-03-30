Salvini & Morawiecki in Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Matteo Salvini, the president of the Italian Lega party in Budapest on Thursday.

According to Orban’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi the main topic is going to be the EU level political cooperation between Fidesz, Lega and Law and Justice (PiS).

This month, Fidesz left the European People’s Party and Viktor Orban indicated that he’s in talks with Lega and PiS to form a new cooperation.

“I’m in contact with the Polish prime minister and Minister Salvini, who’s now responsible for economic affairs in the Italian government; and these three countries – Poland, Italy and Hungary – will seek to reorganise the European Right. We’re going to meet in person soon to discuss this issue, and together we’ll plan the future,”

he told Kossuth Radio on March 19.

Source: Hungary Journal
Photo: MTI

