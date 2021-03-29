First steps towards gradual reopening

The conditions for starting the first stage of a phased reopening in Hungary have been codified in a decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette.

The decree stipulates that the first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions can begin once 2.5 million people have received their first Covid-19 shot, the government portal kormany.hu said over the weekend.

The evening-night curfew will then be shortened to between 10pm and 5am. Also, shops will have to set a limit of one customer per 10 square metres, except in the cases of children under the age of 14, people over the age of 65 and those assisting someone with a disability. Shops

will have to ensure that those waiting to be let in can keep a safe distance of 1.5 metres from each other, with the exception of those living in the same household. Customers must also have access to hand sanitation, and shopping carts and trolleys must be disinfected on a regular basis.

Gergely Gulyas, the prime minister’s chief of staff, confirmed on Saturday that schools will reopen on April 19. Teachers who have already registered for the Covid vaccine will be inoculated between April 1 and 3, while those who registered later will get the shot between April 8 and 10, he said.

We could be free by the summer

Hungary may see the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days, virologist Miklos Rusvai said on Sunday.

Citing data on the average concentrations of the virus in Hungary’s wastewater systems, Rusvai

told public news channel M1 that the country “could be at or nearing the peak of the pandemic”. He blamed Hungary’s pandemic situation on the more contagious British variant of the virus, which he said likely made its way to the country in December and had now become the dominant strain.

Rusvai said if Hungary could maintain its current pace of vaccinations, “then we really could be free by the summer”.

Source and photo: MTI