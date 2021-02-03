Unprecedented threats against Hungarians in Ukraine

Fidesz-KDNP MEPs Kinga Gal and Tamas Deutsch sent a letter to David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament about the continuous intimidation of the Hungarian national community in Ukraine.

Gal and Deutsch reminded that in their first letter they “offered a detailed description of an unjustified and violent action delivered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on 30.11.2020 against several institutions of the Hungarian community. To date, Ukrainian authorities have failed to offer any explanation or justification to the intervention”.

“As a result, members of the Hungarian community as well as leaders of the institutions in question and political representatives have voiced their growing concerns and expressed their fear from the recurrence of such arbitrary intimidating actions,” they stressed. They reminded that in their second letter they informed Sassoli about the intimidation of Fidesz-KDNP MEP Andrea Bocskor by being listed on the “death-list” of the Ukrainian radical portal “Myrotvorets”. “Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities have not reacted in any way to this alarming incident,” they noted.

They also informed about the latest developments: ahead of FM Peter Szijjarto’s visit to Ukraine, Hungarian entities in Ukraine – such as the embassy, the general consulate and other institutions – received a threat with the following message:

“a major bloodshed will happen, Hungarian blood will flow if your minister enters Ukraine”.

In their letter, Gal and Deutsch urged Sassoli to take a firm stand against this unparalleled threat.

In an interview this week, Laszlo Brenzovics, the leader of Trancarpathian Hungarian cultural association KMKSZ told Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet that Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and the situation of the region’s Hungarian community had taken a worrying turn, and called for bilateral talks.

“Nationalism has been running rampant” in Ukraine since 2014, Brenzovics said, referring to “unprecedented events” such as anti-Hungarian demonstrations, threats and the petrol-bombing of KMKSZ’s offices. When asked about Ukrainian-Hungarian ties, Brenzovics was pessimistic that they could progress in the near future, arguing that Ukraine “has not appreciated Hungary’s significant gestures”.

Source: Fidesz-EU.hu, About Hungary

Photo: EP