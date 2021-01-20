Orban congratulates Biden

Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the new president of the USA, Joe Biden on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory letter, Orban wrote that the last four years had had demonstrated the potential of the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between Hungary and the United States. This period had opened new perspectives in bilateral relations in the areas of security, energy policy and the economy as well.

Orban assured Biden of Hungary’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral ties on the basis of mutual respect and goodwill, „building on our alliance within the NATO, our commitment towards the fight against terrorism and our joints efforts to secure alternative energy sources for Central Europe”.

Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s