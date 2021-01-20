Orban congratulates Biden

Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the new president of the USA, Joe Biden on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory letter, Orban wrote that the last four years had had demonstrated the potential of the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between Hungary and the United States. This period had opened new perspectives in bilateral relations in the areas of security, energy policy and the economy as well.

Orban assured Biden of Hungary’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral ties on the basis of mutual respect and goodwill, „building on our alliance within the NATO, our commitment towards the fight against terrorism and our joints efforts to secure alternative energy sources for Central Europe”.

Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI