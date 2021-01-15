Minority SafePack: Commission proposes no legislation

The European Commission responded to the European Citizens’ Initiative ‘Minority Safepack – one million signatures for diversity in Europe’, the fifth successful Initiative supported by over 1 million citizens across the EU, according to its statement on Friday.

“Inclusion and respect for the rich cultural diversity of Europe is one of the priorities and objectives of the European Commission. A wide range of measures addressing several aspects of the proposals of the Initiative have been taken over the last years since the Initiative was originally presented in 2013. The Communication assesses each of the nine individual proposals on its own merits, taking into account the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality,” the Commission’s assessments reads.

“While no further legal acts are proposed, the full implementation of legislation and policies already in place provides a powerful arsenal to support the Initiative’s goals,”

it adds.

The Federal Union of European Nationalities (FUEN) which organised the initiative, and numerous Hungarian politicians are outraged by the Commission’s decision.

“With its decision, the European Commission has turned its back on national and linguistic minorities, signatory citizens, the call of the European Parliament to ‘propose legal acts’ as well as a large number of supporting national and regional governments and legislative bodies from all across Europe,” FUEN wrote in a statement on Friday.

“The Commission rejected the request of those for whom preserving Europe’s linguistic and cultural heritage is not merely a good-sounding slogan, but a daily challenge. The position of the Commission is nothing more than a patronizing pat on our shoulders, while 1,123,422 signatories were waiting for concrete measures and actions. The Commission has now let down the approximately 50 million citizens of the Union who belong to national and linguistic minorities. Millions of them live in a situation of inequality in their own country already, now the European Commission, which is supposed to be the guardian of democracy, the rule of law, dignity and justice, is also turning its back on them” commented FUEN President and Member of the European Parliament Lorant Vincze.

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi slammed the decision as “unacceptable and outrageous”.

While the @EU_Commission constantly emphasizes the importance of citizens' dialogues in the #FoEU Conference (press release of 22 January 2020) , it refuses a succesful ECI and the voice of over 1 million citizens, the Minority Safepack. https://t.co/QBZadtbo1M — László Trócsányi (@trocsanyi) January 15, 2021

Former EU Commissioner Tibor Navracsics wrote that he regrets the decision.

🇭🇺🏴🇪🇺 1,123,422 EU #citizens who signed the #MinoritySafePack Initiative (@MSPI_EU) counted on @EU_Commission to initiate the legislative procedure in the case of their 9 legal act proposals. As @EC_Budapest Ambassador of the #EuropeanCitizensInitiative I regret this decision ⤵️ https://t.co/W1GRwA7KPa — Tibor Navracsics (@TNavracsicsEU) January 15, 2021

Source: Hungary Journal