Main opposition parties unite forces for 2022

Hungary’s main opposition parties announced on Sunday that they agreed to run on a joint list in the 2022 general elections.

The joint statement was signed by the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), Democratic Coalition (DK), Jobbik, Politics Can Be Different (LMP), Momentum and Dialogue (Parbeszed).

According to the agreement, the cooperation of the opposition parties will be complete. They will

run with joint candidates in all 106 individual districts,

nominate a joint candidate for prime minister,

create a joint programme,

and a joint list.

The party leaders also approved a document entitled Guarantees of a Change of Era, containing conditions for establishing the joint list. In the document, they declare that the goal of their alliance is to “create an independent, livable and proud Hungary,” Hungary Today reports.

The parties also promised to hold informal primary elections organised amongst themselves to decide on the individual candidates in electoral districts and the prime ministerial candidate, Euractiv adds.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI