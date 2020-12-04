Orban: We cannot allow them to transform Hungary

The EU wants to give 34 million migrants housing, social benefits, citizenship and the franchise; this is “the Soros Plan, pure and simple,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday on Kossuth Radio.

“If the Left in Europe give the franchise to 34 million people, then they will be able to rely on their votes and support for a very long time,” he pointed out.

The prime minister said the Hungarian Left, too, are racking their brains about how to implement the “Soros Plan” in Hungary, meaning how to bring in migrants who would then vote for them.

We cannot allow them to transform Hungary, he stressed.

Orban also highlighted that Hungary insists that the issue of the EU budget and the recovery fund must be separated from the rule of law regulation resulting in political debates.

“We could swiftly adopt the budget and the economic recovery fund without any difficulty, and meanwhile we should put the regulation – the regulation referred to as the rule of law regulation – resulting in political debates to one side, we should discuss that later,” he said, indicating that this is what Hungary and Poland agreed on.

According to the joint government declaration signed by the Hungarian and Polish prime ministers, during the debate they will represent the same position, and neither country will accept any point that is not acceptable for the other, the Prime Minister stated.

“This is how we envisage the solution […], adding some declaration – like some tiny little reminder stuck onto a noticeboard with a drawing pin – won’t work. Hungary insists that the two things must be separated,” he said in response to Thursday evening news reports claiming that Warsaw is prepared to withdraw its veto if the leaders of the EU adopt an explanatory declaration relating to the connection between EU financial grants and the rule of law.

Regarding the plan that the agreement of 25 Member States would be enough for the recovery fund, the prime minister said, according to his information, there is no such possibility, but asked at the same time why it would be a problem if this were to happen. He indicated that an agreement about the budget could also be reached later, and Hungary would not forfeit any funds. As for the recovery fund, if it had the option, Hungary would not take part in it because it would not in any way benefit the country if it were to take out a loan together with countries with high sovereign debts such as Greece and Italy, thereby running the potential risk of having to repay their debts for them. In his words, Hungary’s participation in such a scheme would be a favour, a gesture of solidarity.

In response to the suggestion that, according to a proposal tabled by People’s Party group leader Manfred Weber the European Commission should decide on issues related to the rule of law, and in the event of any dispute, the Court of Justice of the European Union should decide, Orban said “everyone keeps saying all sorts of silly things, Mr Weber included”. “We’re not stupid, we weren’t born yesterday, we are able to establish the connection between events,” he said, arguing that in contrast to the present situation, henceforth they would be able to impose on the Member States anything that is vaguely connected to the rule of law with a simple majority.

In this regard, he repeated that the European Commission’s immigration proposal blatantly reveals the intention of giving 34 million migrants housing, benefits and citizenship.

In his view, they want to be able to thwart the Hungarian and Polish position which rejects migration with a simple-majority vote, “this is what this story is about,” this is what they would use the instrument called rule of law mechanism for.

In answer to the question as to whether the Brussels affair of former Hungarian MEP Jozsef Szajer who has since left Fidesz and the procedure aimed at the expulsion of Tamas Deutsch from the People’s Party group mean that they are seeking to intensify the pressure on the Hungarian government, the prime minister said this is a less than amicable construction of events, in particular as regards the Germans, but nothing can be ruled out. He said at the same time that he had seen no evidence of any kind between the cases mentioned and the debate on the budget.

Regarding the coronavirus epidemic, Orban said people must be offered the safest possible vaccines within the shortest possible time, and in this no political considerations or interests of pharmaceutical companies can stop the government. Therefore, they must negotiate both in the East and in the West.

Brussels received a slap in the face, the prime minister said in response to the fact that Britain which left the EU is already beginning mass vaccination with the very vaccine – the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – which the EU itself ordered collectively.

“Those who have left are pursuing their own path, are looking for their own solutions, are able to protect their citizens’ health and lives sooner than we who have remained inside,” he said.

He confirmed that once a vaccine is available, health care workers will be the first priority, followed by people suffering from severe conditions.

As for the measures that will replace the restrictions in effect until 11 December, he said decisions will be taken at the Monday morning meeting of the Operational Group, but he indicated that he learnt already during his first consultations that scientists and doctors are opposed to any significant lifting of restrictions.

Source: Miniszterelnok.hu

Photo: MTI