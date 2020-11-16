Hungary to veto EU budget and recovery fund

Prime Minister Viktor Orban informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel in a message that the Hungarian government will veto the legislation related to the seven-year EU budget and the recovery fund,

– Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday afternoon.

“I have just been informed about the latest developments regarding the status of the implementation of the MFF/NGEU (Multiannual Financial Framework/Next Generation EU recovery instrument) package,” Orban wrote.

In his message, the prime minister confirmed that in harmony with the principle of “there is no agreement about anything until there is agreement about everything,” the Government of Hungary will vote against all elements of the MFF/NGEU legislative package, including the vetoing of elements which require unanimity such as the MFF regulation and the own resources decision.

Havasi recalled that Orban drew attention also earlier to the fact that it jeopardises trust among Member States and also the interests of Hungary if conditions were tied to the next seven-year budget and the extraordinary recovery package which do not precisely define what a presumed breach entails and which could arbitrarily lead to politically motivated budgetary sanctions through the application of double standards.

Common values, including the rule of law are fundamental for Hungary, and the enforcement and application of these must be judged by the Hungarian people who are just as capable of doing that as any other European nation.

Source: Miniszterelnok.hu

Photo: MTI