Orban reacts to the terrorist attack in Nice

On behalf of the Hungarian people, Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered his condolences to the French nation in connection with the Thursday Muslim terrorist attack.

The prime minister wished the families of victims much strength in a message he sent to President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, Bertalan Havasi, the head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

He wrote he had been shocked to learn about the horrific terrorist attack committed in Nice.

“Today’s and recent weeks’ attacks have clearly shown that our common European culture, lifestyle and values have become the targets of extremist terrorism,”

the Hungarian prime minister pointed out.

Orban reassured the French head of state of Hungary’s support during these difficult hours.

“We are ready to unite forces to protect traditional European values and the traditional European form of life,”

the prime minister wrote in his condolence message.

Source: miniszterelnok.hu

Photo: MTI