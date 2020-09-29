Orban wants Jourova to resign

Prime Minister Viktor Orban contacted President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a letter, informing her that due to derogatory statements seeking to humiliate Hungary and the Hungarian people, he will suspend bilateral political relations with Vera Jourova, Vice President of the Commission.

According to Orban’s position, the EU Commissioner’s resignation is indispensable. He pointed out that “Since our accession in 2004, Hungary has always been a committed Member State of the European Union. We have always strived, mostly with success, to reach a negotiated solution to our disputes. We appreciate your (Ursula von der Leyen’s) activities as President of the Commission.”



Orban stated: “According to the vice president, in Hungary a ‘sick democracy’ is being built, and in addition she insulted EU citizens of Hungarian nationality by saying that they are not in a position to form an independent opinion. These statements are not only a direct political attack against the democratically elected Government of Hungary that has become commonplace, but also a humiliation to Hungary and the Hungarian people. The former is inappropriate, the latter is unacceptable. ”



He added that these statements are in contradiction with the Commission’s role as a neutral and objective institution enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty. They are a blatant violation of the principle of sincere cooperation and prevent any meaningful dialogue between Hungary and the vice president.



“Those who violate the Treaties cannot pose as the defenders of rule of law and European values. The statements of Vice President Vera Jourova are incompatible with her current mandate, therefore her resignation is indispensable. Meanwhile, the Hungarian Government suspends all bilateral political contacts with her,” Orban informed Von der Leyen.

Source: Kormany.hu

Photo: MTI