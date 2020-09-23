10-day quarantine for Hungarians returning from abroad

Persons returning from abroad are required to face quarantine for 10 days instead of 14, the deputy head of the duty centre of the Operational Group responsible for the fight against the coronavirus epidemic said at an online press conference held on Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Robert Kiss highlighted that pursuant to the amendment of the government decree on the travel restrictions of the period of disease control preparedness which took effect on Monday, Hungarian nationals returning to Hungary from abroad in passenger traffic are now required to retire to compulsory home quarantine or designated quarantine for 10 days instead of the earlier 14.

He added that non-Hungarian nationals may only enter the territory of Hungary in passenger traffic in possession of a permit issued by the competent police constabulary, and they are also required to retire to quarantine.

Young people between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to account for the vast majority of confirmed cases, and this is why it is necessary to close entertainment venues at 11.00 p.m., Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller said. The goal remains to prevent the communal spread of the coronavirus, she added.

Muller said they are monitoring the spread of the virus in smaller communities such as in educational institutions in order to prevent the spread locally.

Source: Kormany.hu

Photo: MTI