Szijjarto invited to Washington

At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will also be attending the signing ceremony of the peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the White House on Tuesday, and will be the only minister present from the European Union.

In a statement to Hungarian news agency MTI on Tuesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade press chief Mate Paczolay explained: The minister will be holding bilateral talks in Washington, including with Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, who undertook a significant role in the drawing up of the peace plan.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Szijjarto emphasised: “Hungary will continue to support efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East and will continue to stand up in support of the fair treatment of the region’s countries in international organisations”. “Since the White House drew up the schedule for the stabilisation of the region, this is already the second development confirming that this is the best peace plan developed to date, and that this is the one that offers the greatest chance for there to finally be peace in the Middle East”, he wrote in his post.

Source: Kormany.hu

Photo: MTI