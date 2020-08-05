Hungary donates one million euros to Lebanon

Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered his condolences in a message to his Lebanese counterpart Hassan Diab in connection with the tragic explosion that occurred in Beirut.

“On behalf of the Hungarian people, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to you and the Lebanese people. We would also like to offer our condolences to families of the victims, and wish the injured a swift and full recovery,” Orban wrote to the Lebanese prime minister. He added that “our thoughts and hearts are with you”.



The Hungarian prime minister reassured his counterpart that Hungary is ready to give Lebanon help and support at this difficult time, the press chief said.

Earlier today, State Secretary Tristan Azbej announced that the Hungarian government is donating 1 million euros for rescue, salvage and reconstruction efforts in Lebanon. The donation to be made through the Hungary Helps program, and will be given to Lebanon’s Maronite Church.

Source: Hungary Journal, Kormany.hu