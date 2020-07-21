Orban triumphs after EU summit

At the European Union summit on the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget and its pandemic recovery package, Hungary and Poland have succeeded in ensuring substantial funds and in protecting their national pride, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki at the Polish embassy in Brussels, Orban said attempts to link EU funding to the rule of law had been “successfully thwarted”.

Hungary and Poland have shown “that it is unacceptable from nations that inherited the rule of law to criticise and lecture freedom-fighter nations that have gone through very hard times and done so much against communist regimes,” Orban said.

“I wish all Hungarians many successful mornings such as this one,” he added.

