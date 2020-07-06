Orban: Hungary remains committed ally of US

Prime Minister Viktor Orban greeted US President Donald Trump in a message on the occasion of the federal holiday of the United States, Independence Day, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Saturday.

During the challenging period of the global pandemic, it is very important to commemorate the prominent events of our history which reinforce our national unity, Orban wrote, adding that both the American and Hungarian people show special affection for and devotion to shared values such as freedom, sovereignty and independence. The determination to preserve our Christian heritage, the ongoing strengthening of families and our common support offered to Israel continue to guide our policies, the Hungarian Prime Minister laid down.

“We will not forget that over the centuries the United States has given a home to a great many freedom-loving Hungarians. The people of Hungarian origin living in the United States represent a special bond between our nations,” Orban wrote. He highlighted that independence and sovereignty are “values which my government and the Hungarian people cherish, and would like to preserve even amidst difficult times. As a committed member of NATO, we agree that we must make our own contribution to defending the Euro-Atlantic community.”

The Prime Minister recalled “with great joy” memories of the summit held in the White House on 13 May last year as well as of their telephone conversation on 6 May this year when they had an opportunity to exchange views about extremely important issues. In this regard, in his message Orban reassured Trump that “we will continue to protect our borders and stand up against illegal migration”.

“My government would like to strengthen the close bilateral relations that exist between our nations, and we will remain a committed ally of the United States. I personally look forward to continuing our common work with you also next year. I wish you good health and all the very best with the fulfilment of your important duties,” the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote concluding his message of greetings.

Source: Kormany.hu

Photo: MTI