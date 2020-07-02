Hungary is not letting in non-EU nationals

At this time, Hungary is not letting in nationals from countries outside the European Union, not including nationals of Serbia because that is contrary to the interests of Hungarian people’s health, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated after debating the proposal of the European Union asking member states to open their borders to 14 non-European countries.

In a video message posted on his Facebook account, after the meeting of the Operational Group, he said they had also decided to reinstate the use of mandatory corridors for transit travellers.

Similar to the period at the height of the coronavirus epidemic, travellers transiting the country are not allowed to leave the designated route, while border controls will remain stringent, he added.

Source: Kormany.hu
Photo: Facebook

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s