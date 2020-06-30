Orban urges fair EU budget

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a videoconference with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council today, as part of the Belgian official’s pre-summit talks with national leaders.

According to prime minister, Hungary is interested in a fair EU budget for 2021-2027 (MFF), but the current proposal is very far from that – Orban’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi told MTI.

It can’t happen that richer member states get more money, because that’s against the European interests, Orban stressed at the meeting.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI