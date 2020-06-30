Is praising Hitler acceptable to the S&D?

Fidesz-vice president Katalin Novak – who is also Hungary’s state secretary for family and youth – wrote a letter to S&D group leader Iratxe García Pérez. Novak drew her attention to a statement by Imre Laszlo, the mayor of Budapest’s 11th district and a member of the presidency of the DK left-liberal DK party, a member party of the S&D.

Novak recalled that during a council meeting, Laszlo highlighted the achievements of Adolf Hitler:

“In 1936 or 1937, Time magazine chose Adolf Hitler as man of the year. Did he deserve it? Yes. Becase the work he has achieved till then practically led to the recovery of Germany, spectacularly in fact, after the Great Depression”.

“I trust that praising Adolf Hitler is not acceptable to your party. I suppose you have not reacted to it so far, because the biased reports you receive from Hungary fail to mention unacceptable statements of the Hungarian Left,”

Novak wrote.

“I look forward to the condemnation with the same commanding tone and publicity we are so used to. As both your member parties from Hungary openly cooperate with far-right Jobbik, perhaps it’s time to ask how much longer will this be tolerated by the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats?”,

the Fidesz vice-president asked.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI