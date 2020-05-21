Government closes down transit zones

Hungary’s government took action, after the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that keeping asylum seekers in the transit zone on the Hungarian-Serbian border constitutes “detention”.

The Minister Heading the Prime Minister’s Office, Gergely Gulyas said at his weekly press conference that government will close down transit zones; migrants will only be able to submit asylum requests at foreign representations, outside the country’s borders.

He said the implementation of this measure is under way. The four persons who were in aliens policing custody will remain in custody, while 280 persons will be taken to reception centres. The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice will take the necessary steps, he added.

Gulyas said the transit zone was a solution which protected Hungary’s borders, and the judgement of the Court of Justice of the European Union adopted on this matter is regrettable. As Hungary is obliged to comply with the judgement, it has no choice but to close down the transit zones, he said.

Source: Kormany.hu

Photo: MTI