Visegrad Four consulted with Merkel

On Tuesday morning, the V4+Germany summit – which focused on the coronavirus crisis – was held as part of an online conference, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic consulted with respect to the alleviation of the economic losses caused by the coronavirus epidemic. They agreed that in Europe a much better-prepared health care system would have to manage the next wave of the epidemic expected to emerge in the autumn, the press chief highlighted.

He added that the Visegrad countries would hold their next summit at the beginning of June in the Czech Republic.

Source: Kormany.hu

Photo: MTI