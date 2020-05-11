MFA summons nordic ambassadors

Hungary’s foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden on Monday. Peter Szijjarto, the minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on Facebook the day before that “not a weekend can pass without the fake news by the international liberal mainstream”.

Previously, the foreign ministers of the five nordic countries expressed support in a letter to the secretary general of the Council of Europe, who had raised concern about Hungary’s coronavirus law. According to Szijjarto, his counterparts were citing “boring lies” such as “the Hungarian government building a dictatorship”. As a 1000-year-old nation, Hungary rejects hypocritical patronising, he stressed.

On Monday, Szijjarto expressed his “deep concern and disappointment” in a letter which he published on his Facebook page. “I regret that the reassurances given in many different fora about the proportionality and necessity of the Act XII of 2020 on the containment of coronavirus approved by the Hungarian National Assembly have not alleviated your concerns, and that your unfounded, politically motivated attacks against my country have not stopped,” he wrote to his counterparts.

Szijjarto stressed that the bill extends the prerogatives of the National Assembly vis-á-vis the government and doesn’t contain any restrictions on the activities of the parliament, which therefore retains oversight and control. The minister emphasised that the government does everything necessary to protect citizens’ lives, health, security and economic stability. Finally, he added that he continues to stand ready to discuss in person any concerns his counterparts might have.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI