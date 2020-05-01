Justice minister demands apology for ‘smear campaign’ against Hungary

People who “coordinated the international smear campaign” against Hungary over its corona measures should now “apologise to the Hungarian people”, Justice Minister Judit Varga said, insisting that the European Commission had confirmed the measures were consistent with EU law.

“For weeks, from Budapest to Brussels, they’ve been doing nothing but accusing Hungary of building a dictatorship,” Varga said on Facebook. “They’re spreading obvious lies like claiming that the operations of Hungary’s National Assembly have been suspended or that lawmakers’ supervisory powers over government decisions have been weakened.” Varga said the reality was that parliament was operating as normal, while MPs had greater control over ending the state of emergency than many of their European peers.

The minister said Hungary’s opposition MEPs were “competing with each other in spreading fake news in Brussels” while “lamenting every day that European institutions are not taking firm action against Hungary”. But, Varga said, the opposition’s “smear campaign” against Hungary had been “completely discredited” by the EC vice-president’s Wednesday confirmation that the government’s epidemic response law was in line with EU laws.

She called on the opposition to “immediately suspend their attacks” and issue a public apology for “deliberately damaging the country’s reputation”.

Source: MTI

Photo: Kormany.hu