Gulyas: Govt views local councils as partners

The government views local councils as partners in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

Gergely Gulyas told the press that Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony and Karoly Szita, the mayor of the city of Kaposvar and head of the association of cities with county rights, had attended Wednesday’s government meeting where responses to the novel coronavirus epidemic were discussed. “Against all reports to the contrary … the government views local councils as partners … especially in the protection efforts against the novel coronavirus,” he said. Cooperation with local councils is necessary for the efforts to be effective, he added.

The novel coronavirus epidemic warrants nationwide cooperation, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said. Karacsony welcomed an emerging dialogue between the government and local authorities. The municipal authority will do everything it can to enforce common decisions, and called on people to stay at home.

Source: MTI

Photo: Kormany.hu