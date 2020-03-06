Orban: Era of sobriety knocking on our door

After an era of liberal and globalist illusions, “the era of sobriety is knocking on our door”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a festive assembly of the national police force marking its 100th anniversary in Parliament on Friday.

This can be seen in the stricter migration policy being pursued in Europe and the strong state response to the new coronavirus, the prime minister said.

“Order is the foundation of freedom,” Orban said. “This is why we protect the borders, stem the flow of migrants, support victims, condemn and put an end to prison business, raise our children to forge a healthy family and national identity, support our police force and are proud of our achievements,” Orban said. “Time also vindicates us in this debate,” he added.

Source: MTI

Photo: Facebook