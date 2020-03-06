Die Presse: Orban was right

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was right about the need to protect the European Union’s external borders from a massive inflow of illegal migrants and “deserves an apology” for the criticism he received for his policy, Christian Ortner, a journalist of Austrian daily Die Presse, wrote on Friday.

Today it seems “self-explanatory” that the EU’s borders must be protected, Ortner wrote, noting that back in 2015 Orban had been the only politician in Europe to hold this view.

“Gratitude is not a common habit in politics,” Ortner wrote. He said the EU, and specifically Germany and Austria, owed Orban an apology and an admission that they had been wrong, and the Hungarian prime minister had been right, about the need to protect the bloc’s borders.

.@DiePressecom: “Viktor Orbán was right and deserves an apology” from @Werner_Faymann, Angela Merkel and Jean Asselborn – among others. It took five years, but here we go… 💪🏻https://t.co/U0XZocOzxR — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) March 6, 2020

