Orban in phone talks with Erdogan on migration situation

Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone before convening a meeting of his security cabinet, the PM’s press chief said on Friday.

Orban and Erdogan discussed the latest developments in the fighting in Syria and the migration situation in the region, Bertalan Havasi said. Erdogan told Orban that Turkey could no longer contain all of the displaced Syrians it had taken in. The two leaders also discussed preparations for a Visegrad Group-Turkey summit to be held next month.

Orban later convened a meeting of his security cabinet which also includes the foreign and interior ministers. The cabinet reviewed reports from the security services and decided on beefing up the protection of Hungary’s borders and pay close attention to the developments on the Balkan migration route, Havasi said.

Source and photo: MTI

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s