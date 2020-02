Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday had talks with US President Donald Trump by phone, the PM’s press chief told MTI.

Orban and Trump discussed foreign policy issues such as the importance of combatting illegal migration and border protection, Bertalan Havasi said.

The two leaders also touched on the situation in the Middle East, he said, adding that Trump had asked Orban to relay his appreciation to the “successful and great Hungarian people”.

Source and photo: MTI