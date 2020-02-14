Govt to start new national consultation

The government has clear positions on the issues that sparked heated public debates over the past few months but seeks strong backing from society to represent them in the international arena and at home, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday commenting on an upcoming “national consultation” survey.



Gergely Gulyas cited the examples of compensation payments to Roma in Gyongyospata, a procedure linked to recent child murders in Gyor, compensation payments to inmates dubbed “prison business” and the independence of judges. Gulyas told a regular press conference that organisations “financed from abroad and claiming to be civil rights organisations” have been involved in almost each of the aforementioned cases. “They protect the rights of perpetrators rather than the rights of victims,” he said.

A total of nine questions are planned to be asked and the letters are expected to be delivered to Hungarian households from mid-March, and the survey could be concluded in May, facilitating legislation reflecting the the results before the end of parliament’s spring session, Gulyas said.

The government has approved a climate and nature protection action plan, he explained, adding that the details of the plan will be laid out by Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his state of the nation address on Sunday. The government has made it clear on multiple occasions that it intends to do everything in its power both in Hungary and in Europe “to ensure progress on green matters”, Gulyas said. The aim is for Hungary to continue to do all it can in the era of climate change to make sure that future generations inherit a country that is in better shape than it is now, he added.

Speaking of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Gulyas said inter-state relations between the two countries were balanced. Among the issues discussed were the impact of a potential recession or stagnation of Western Europe’s economy on Hungary, and the EU’s 2021-2027 budget, he said.

