Opposition MEPs hold conference on ‘dismantling’ in Hungary

Hungarian opposition MEPs on Tuesday held a conference in Brussels dubbed “Critical Thinking Under Attack – 10 years dismantling Culture, Education, Science and Media in Hungary” with the aim to attract attention to “the effect that illiberalism has not only on the rule of law but also on society”.

The participants presented a report drafted by ELTE Oktatoi Halozat, a network of Hungarian academics under the title “Hungary Turns its back to Europe”. Head of the organisation Anna Gacs told a press conference that the report reflected on “aggressive and centralising trends” in the areas of education, science and culture which “give reason for concern”. She added that “the government generally uses European Union resources for these aggressive reforms”.

Socialist MEP Istvan Ujhelyi noted that the report had been drafted by independent professionals, without any politician being involved. Katalin Cseh of Momentum said the document revealed in detail Hungary’s “deterioration in the areas of education, culture and science over the past 10 years“.

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi told journalists later that the report was another outrageous political attack against Hungary, because the government opposes immigration.

Source: MTI, Hungary Journal

Photo: EP