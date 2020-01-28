Migrants try to break through border fence

Around 60 migrants early on Tuesday made an attempt to break through the southern border fence at Roszke, on the Serbia-Hungary border. The police said on their website that an armed guard on duty fired three warning shots before patrols arrived at the scene.

Current affairs TV channel M1 reported that a small number of migrants managed to cross the border. Police stopped all vehicles at checkpoints when it became apparent that migrants had spread out in all directions, M1’s correspondent said. It added that the illegal attempt to cross the border took place at around 5.30am. Several members of the group who entered Hungary were arrested while police prevented others from getting through, the statement said.

Csongrad County Police Headquarters told MTI that 60 people stormed the border en masse and a border guard fired three warning shots. Four arrests were made and the area was closed down, the spokesperson said.

The working group on migration affairs held a session in the attendance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The interior minister, Sandor Pinter, told a subsequent press conference that the border defence system had functioned properly during the incident. He said the Hungarian authorities had learned last week that groups of migrants would try to enter Hungary illegally at several points along the border. He added that the police force had been fully prepared for the attempts and had succeeded in thwarting them.

Karoly Papp, the interior ministry’s director general for public security, told the same press conference that groups of migrants had made illegal entry attempts at the Roszke 2 crossing in two waves, at 5.20am and next at 5.30am. Police arrested four migrants, he said, adding that legal proceedings have been launched against them.

Gyorgy Bakondi, the prime minister’s chief domestic security adviser, said the Serbia-Hungary border had come under serious pressure recently, with 3,400 illegal entry attempts made so far this month.

Conservative opposition party Jobbik reminded in a statement that they have been demanding the government since 2010 to restore the Border Guard, which was dismantled by the previous, socialist-liberal governments. According to the party, border protection is extremely important and Hungary needs an independent agency for that, instead of making it a responsibility of the police.

Source and photo: MTI