Domotor: Upcoming period in European politics to be teeming with disputes

The Hungarian government fully expects the upcoming period in European politics to be teeming with disputes, an official of the Prime Minister’s Office told public radio on Sunday.

The causes of the crisis of identity, expected to be heightened due to renewed migration, remain, Csaba Domotor, the PM’s office parliamentary state secretary, told Kossuth Radio in an interview. Europe, he said, should be in a position to protect itself amid the migration crisis while boosting its economy. The right wing should have these goals firmly in mind, he said, adding that it was up to the European People’s Party to decide which direction to take, and Fidesz would act accordingly.

Domotor said Europe’s economy was showing signs of slowing down, and this heralded the onset of debates. “Whatever the year brings, we’ll be at the sharp end of the debate,” he said, adding that the Hungarian economy was stable and growing strongly, and it was far less indebted than before. “This will count for a lot in turbulent times.”

He said protecting the environment was a common cause that eclipsed everyday party politics, and green issues should not he held captive to any particular political agenda. The opposition, he added, had been attempting to own the cause. Domotor noted a tree-planting scheme launched by the government, which, he added, has also provided support for environmental housing upgrades and subsidies for the purchase of electric cars. By 2022, procurements of vehicles for public transport will be limited to electric. Further, illegal landfills will be eliminated. The official insisted that Hungary was one of 21 countries that has managed to both grow its economy while cutting carbon dioxide emissions. The country plans for 90 percent of power generation to be carbon-free by 2030, he added. “We propose … polluters should pay more and Brussels should raise more funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government now regards health care as a strategic sector. Steps are being taken to wipe out hospital debt, to continue increasing wages in the sector and refurbish hospital waiting rooms and wards. Fully 720 billion (EUR 2.2bn) forints more will be spent on health care compared with 2010, he added.

Source and photo: MTI