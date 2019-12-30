Diplomat: Monsey attack “unimaginable” in Hungary

Hungary’s former consul general in New York, Ferenc Kumin reacted to the stabbing attack in Monsey on his Facebook page.

Kumin wrote that the news are “shocking”, and reminded that smaller or bigger attacks against Jewish people in NYC have been almost constant during the last few weeks. The diplomat pointed out some American personalities are still “only talking about the allegedly rising anti-semitism in Hungary, even though such atrocities are unimaginable in Hungary”.

“My message to them is that it’s time to turn their worrying potential towards home and stop worrying about places where the Jewish communities live in the greatest security”.

Ferenc Kumin is currently deputy state secretary for European and American relations, it’s been recently confirmed that he was appointed Hungary’s next ambassador in London.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: MTI