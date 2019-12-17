Farage: Soros failed in the UK

Brexit was a major factor determining the result of the UK elections, but Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was also part of it, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told Hungarian daily Magyar Hirlap.Regarding his party’s decision not to run in almost half of the constituencies, Farage said his slogan was “country before party”, and stressed that the strategy has proved to be successful in “basically killing” the campaign of the Liberal Democrats in several Tory-held regions.

Farage reminded that George Soros “has been trying really hard” to make a second referendum happen, but he failed to “enformce his globalist agenda”.

He was also asked about Hungarian PM Viktor Orban’s letter to Boris Johnson, congratulating his British counterpart “on being able to succeed in enforcing the will of his people, who want to secure their sovereignty outside the European Union”. According to Farage, Orban “was perfectly right”. “We want to fight for our sovereignty outside the EU, while Mr. Orban fights for it inside the EU and it’s a big challenge,” he said.

Source: Hungary Journal

Photo: European Parliament